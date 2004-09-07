E! Hires Top Fashion Cop

E! Networks named fashionista Robert Verdi as E! Entertainment Television’s "official tastemaker" Tuesday.

The design devotee will host E!’s new weekly series "Fashion Police" in addition to contributing clothing commentary during the net’s coverage of the Emmy’s and New York Fashion Week.

"Fashion Police" debuts in a one-hour episode Monday Sept. 20 at 10, immediately following the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The weekly show will serve as an insider’s guide to celebrity fashion, lifestyle and beauty as Verdi and his team of "fashion police" scour the runway and red carpet for new looks.

Verdi, a graduate of The Fashion Institute of Technology, served as co-host of "Surprise by Design" on the Discovery Channel, in addition to creating and hosting Metro TV’s Full Frontal Fashion. He has also helped design homes for celebs such as Hugh Jackman, Sandra Bernhard and Mariska Hargitay.