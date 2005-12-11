E! Has a Plan To Replace Stern’s Gross Revenue
By Anne Becker
E! will replace late-night episodes of The Howard Stern Show with reruns of the 2004 and 2005 seasons of Saturday Night Live, when the shock jock ends his 12-year stint on the network later this month. Stern has moved his TV work to video-on-demand, through In Demand Networks.
E! concedes SNL won’t get the Stern audience but, on the bright side, will be easier to sell to advertisers. “This ends up being, revenue-wise, a positive for us,” says E! Networks President/CEO Ted Harbert. The network will run a farewell stunt for Stern Monday through Friday beginning Dec. 26, running the ten most memorable episodes of his show. New Year’s Eve, the network will run six fan-favorite episodes.
