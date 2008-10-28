E! Greenlights 'Party Monster'

E! Entertainment Television has announced plans for a new reality series, Party Monsters: Cabo, which will pit party-planners against one another as they attempt to come up with the most creative party plans for celebrity guests such as P. Diddy, Brody Jenner, Lil Jon and Carmen Electra.

After a series of eliminations, the party-planner left standing will win a host of prizes including a $100 thousand event planner position with LG.

Produced for E! Entertainment by 3 Ball Productions and Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment, a sneak peek of the series will premiere November 30 at 11:00 ET/PT.

“This series has all the right elements for our audience – celebrity parties, cut-throat competition and nonstop drama,” Lisa Berger, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Series Development, E! said in a statement. “The dynamic group of contestants and exciting roster of celebrities that we've attracted for this series are certain to hook viewers from the first episode. The reality competition genre is a great way for us to round out E!'s original programming slate and we are excited to partner with 3 Ball Productions and Bischoff-Hervey who have proven track records of success.”