E! Green-Lights The Untitled Kardashian Series

E! Entertainment Television green-lighted The Untitled Kardashian Series, a comedic reality show about socialite Kim Kardashian and her family.

The show, slated for fall, is being produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim-Murray Productions.

Kardashian, a regular in the pages of celebrity glossies, is the daughter of O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian and a stepdaughter of Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner. The show focuses on the socialite, her mother, her stepfather, her two sisters and her two half-sisters.

Seacrest and Eliot Goldberg created and will executive-produce the show for Ryan Seacrest Productions. Seacrest signed a first-look production and development deal with E! in 2006 for his company. Jon Murray and Jeff Jenkins will executive-produce for Bunim-Murray.