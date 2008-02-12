E! Green-Lights Denise Richards Reality Show

E! has given the green-light to a reality show following the daily life of actress Denise Richards. The program, with the working title The Untitled Denise Richards Show, is being produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, which also produces fellow E! reality show Keeping up With the Kardashians.

The show will follow Richard as she recovers from a public divorce and the loss of her mother, all while juggling life as a mother and actress.

"At the core of this series is a resilient single mom who is trying to get her life back on track," said Lisa Berger, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Series Development for E! "The show will give viewers an inside look at what it's like for Denise to go through these ups and downs while always in the public eye."

Ryan Seacrest and Richards will executive produce the series, which is set to debut on E! sometime this summer.