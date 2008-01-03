E! Gives Chelsea Lately a Second Season

Chelsea Lately, the late-night talk show starring bawdy comedian Chelsea Handler, will get a second season on E! Entertainment Television -- and soon. The new season begins Monday at 11:30 p.m. (EST).

"Chelsea has a fantastic sense of humor and one-of-a-kind approach to pop-culture commentary," said Lisa Berger, E!’s executive vice president of original programming and series development. "It's great that audiences have responded to her distinct brand of comedy and we look forward to having the show on our air for another season."

Chelsea Lately debuted in July. Handler previously appeared on E!'s The Chelsea Handler Show and Oxygen's Girls Behaving Badly, and she is the author of My Horizontal Life. Her follow-up book, Are You There Vodka, It's Me Chelsea, is due out this spring.

Among the guests lined up for season two are Snoop Dogg, Bob Saget, Scott Baio, Finesse Mitchell, Brett Michaels and Eva LaRue.