E! Gets High Maintenance With the Highly Affluent

If you've ever wondered what it's like to labor for the ultra-rich, E! will sate your curiosity with the new half-hour reality series High Maintenance 90210.

From Executive Producer Kevin Burns of The Girls Next Door (E's! playboy-bunny expose and its highest-rated program), High Maintenance opens the doors on the most pricey Beverly Hills mansions to follow the lives of the domestic staffers as they deal with their "super wealthy and super demanding" bosses.

Said Burns in a statement, "I've always been fascinated with celebrity and the lives of the rich and famous. The opportunity to examine the lives of the super wealthy from this unique perspective has been everything I could have hoped it to be."

High Maintenance is part of E!'s "90210" programming, which includes plastic-surgery show Dr. 90210.

John Sheinberg (Passenger 57, Hard to Kill, For Richer or Poorer) also executive-produces.

High Maintenance premieres Jan. 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.