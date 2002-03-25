Trending

E! to get a makeover

E! Entertainment Television is changing its look and motto as part of a
rebranding campaign unveiled by network executives Monday.

The network's new tag line, "Enjoy the Show," will be featured in on-air
promotional spots, as well as print and billboard ads.

E! is also introducing new on-screen graphics and a redesigned Web site. The
network's entertainment-news show, formerly E! Daily News, is being renamed
E! News Live, and the show is moving into a new set.