E! to get a makeover
E! Entertainment Television is changing its look and motto as part of a
rebranding campaign unveiled by network executives Monday.
The network's new tag line, "Enjoy the Show," will be featured in on-air
promotional spots, as well as print and billboard ads.
E! is also introducing new on-screen graphics and a redesigned Web site. The
network's entertainment-news show, formerly E! Daily News, is being renamed
E! News Live, and the show is moving into a new set.
