E! to get a makeover

E! Entertainment Television is changing its look and motto as part of a

rebranding campaign unveiled by network executives Monday.

The network's new tag line, "Enjoy the Show," will be featured in on-air

promotional spots, as well as print and billboard ads.

E! is also introducing new on-screen graphics and a redesigned Web site. The

network's entertainment-news show, formerly E! Daily News, is being renamed

E! News Live, and the show is moving into a new set.