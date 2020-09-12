E! Founder Larry Namer Named COO at FanVestor

Long-time entertainment executive and E! network founder Larry Namer has been named COO of FanVestor, a platform that lets fans invest in celebrities, sports stars and talent brands.

In his new role, Namer will oversee day-to-day operations and partner management for FanVestor.

“Larry is one of the industry’s most creative thinkers and visionaries, making him the perfect addition to our senior executive team. His extensive background and breadth of experience in all aspects of global entertainment and new technologies is unmatched,” said FanVestor founder and CEO Michael Golomb. “Larry has moved from his role as an advisor to COO, as he has witnessed FanVestor rapidly gain momentum with talent and management teams.”

Namer joined FanVestor’s advisory board in January, along with business partner Martin Pompadur, a former News Corp. executive.

“With the changing landscape for entertainers and athletes caused by the pandemic, the timing for FanVestor is ideal,” says Namer. “The media world needs to adapt to new realities and must find different ways to monetize fan bases. FanVestor gives both the celebrity and the fan the opportunity to join together in this new word we’re entering. I’m very excited to be part of the team that will create and implement new ways for the entire food chain in media and sports to move forward.”

Namer will continue as president and CEO of Metan, which develops and creates content and media for Chinese speaking audiences.

FanVestor says it offers a new way to engage with your favorite celebrities and athletes through Initial Talent Offerings (ITO) and Initial Entertainment Offerings (IEO). With FanVestor, fans can invest in their favorite artists and athletes and participate in exclusive rewards and experiences, such as priority access, enhanced fan experiences, and other benefits.