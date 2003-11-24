E-Application Snarl Leads FCC to Extend Renewal Deadline

A bad software upgrade for the past month has bogged down the Federal Communications Commission’s electronic-application system that TV and radio operators use to apply for new construction permits and request changes to their licenses.

The snafu forced the FCC to extend by one week the Dec. 1 deadline for radio stations in Alabama and Georgia to file applications to renew their licenses. The new deadline for radio licensees in those states is Dec. 8.

FCC staff said the problem struck when the agency upgraded the its Sybase software from version 11.5 to 12.5. Over the weekend, IT personnel were planning to reinstall the previous version.