E! Announces Six New Series

E! announced six new series, including a show hosted by Busy Philipps and another focused on Ashlee Simpson-Ross. Philipps will host Busy Tonight, which features comedic commentary, interviews and “segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories,” according to E!. Philipps is executive producing, along with Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian for Little Stranger.

Ashlee and Evan is a docu-series about actress/singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband, actor and artist Evan Ross. E! promises “an inside look into this young millennial couple as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love.” Ashlee and Evan is produced by Citizen Jones and Cinema Giants with Jonah Bekhor, Jonas Bell Pasht, Jessy Terrero, Angela Aguilera, Simpson-Ross and Ross the executive producers.

E! True Hollywood Story provides "a voice to the moments that are reshaping popular culture. Each self-contained documentary will explore a topic, headline, or person that became the ground zero for a revolution, change or shift in culture,” said E! The show is produced by Wilshire Studios.

[E! News Sets Second Season of Snapchat Show]

The Funny Dance Show is created and hosted by comedians Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet. It "harnesses the conventions and spectacle of dance pop culture found in movies like the wildly popular 'Step Up' franchise and TV shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars, but with a comedic POV.” The series is produced by Ugly Brother with Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet the executive producers.

The LadyGang is a mix of the “Girls Trip sense of female community and juicy pop culture commentary, no-holds-barred celebrity interviews, and three equally gorgeous and hilarious LA ladies,” said E! The show is based on the podcast created by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. The LadyGang is produced by Purveyors of Pop and Entertainment One (eOne) with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green for Purveyors of Pop, Tara Long for eOne, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek the executive producers.

Nat & Liv stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, influencers, designers, fashion bloggers, cousins and best friends. The docu-series offers a close-up of Nat and Liv’s lives. It is produced by Machete Productions & Cineflix with Amber Mazzola, Kim Bondi and Dave Hamilton the executive producers.

"E! is a pop culture network that is for and about women, and these series hit the mark when it comes to fun, aspirational content and engaging storytelling for our audience,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, production & development, E! “With this slate, we are excited to present strong women on our air who bring big personalities and unique points of view. E! True Hollywood Story is a beloved franchise that has never been more timely and relevant.”

E! also has three unscripted projects in development. Those are The Twins Project, about three sets of intriguing twins; Written by the Stars, which takes the most ridiculous excerpts from celebrity autobiographies and transports them to the screen; and Wonder Women, a competition series that searches for the next great stuntwoman.

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.