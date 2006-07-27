E! Adds Shows to iTunes

E! has paired with Apple to make some of its programming available to download on iTunes. Weekly episodes of The Soup, The Girls Next Door, Dr. 90210 and The Simple Life: 'Til Death Do Us Part will be available for $1.99 the day after they run on the cable network.

E! marks the latest cable network to offer its series to iTunes, joining a list including the Disney-ABC cable networks, the NBC Universal cable networks and others.