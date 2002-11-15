Dyer moves to Cincinnati

Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc. has bumped Richard J. Dyer, president and general manager of

KETV(TV) in DMA 78 Omaha, Neb., to the same position at WLWT(TV) in DMA 32 Cincinnati.

Dyer succeeds broadcast veteran A. Rabun Matthews, who is retiring.

Hearst-Argyle president David Barrett lauded both Matthews and Dyer.

Matthews' career in journalism, he said, is "part of the lore of television

news, and he has influenced some of the very best people in the business."

Of Dyer, Barrett said, "his track record in broadcast

management and his keen appreciation for the importance of localism will be key

elements in his success at WLWT as they were at KETV."