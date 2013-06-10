Dyer Announces Retirement From WTTG-WDCA

Duffy Dyer, VP and general manager of Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA

Washington, has announced his retirement. He has been with Fox Television

Stations (FTS) for 26 years, including 12 as GM at WTTG/WDCA.





He will likely finish out the summer until a replacement has

been named.





"Duffy has been invaluable to FTS over the

last 26 years. We want to thank him for his leadership and unmatched

dedication," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "He

will be truly missed."