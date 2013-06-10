Dyer Announces Retirement From WTTG-WDCA
Duffy Dyer, VP and general manager of Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA
Washington, has announced his retirement. He has been with Fox Television
Stations (FTS) for 26 years, including 12 as GM at WTTG/WDCA.
He will likely finish out the summer until a replacement has
been named.
"Duffy has been invaluable to FTS over the
last 26 years. We want to thank him for his leadership and unmatched
dedication," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "He
will be truly missed."
