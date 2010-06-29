Dye Named WXYZ News Director

WXMI Grand Rapids News Director Tim Dye has been named news director

at WXYZ Detroit. He starts at the Scripps TV station July 19.

"I'm

thrilled for the opportunity to bring Tim Dye on board as the next news

leader of WXYZ," said VP/General Manager Ed Fernandez. "Tim [has] a

strong journalistic background and a keen knowledge of the future of

news gathering for today's news consumer. With his award-winning

background, strong personnel skills and knowledge of Michigan, he will

be a great addition to the WXYZ team."

Fernandeztook over WXYZ in April.

Dye has been the news director at

WXMI for 12 years. He also had stints as managing editor at WNEM Flint

and as assistant news director at WOOD Grand Rapids.

His move to

WXYZ was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Dye is

from Saginaw and graduated from Central Michigan University in 1984.