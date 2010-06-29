Dye Named WXYZ News Director
WXMI Grand Rapids News Director Tim Dye has been named news director
at WXYZ Detroit. He starts at the Scripps TV station July 19.
"I'm
thrilled for the opportunity to bring Tim Dye on board as the next news
leader of WXYZ," said VP/General Manager Ed Fernandez. "Tim [has] a
strong journalistic background and a keen knowledge of the future of
news gathering for today's news consumer. With his award-winning
background, strong personnel skills and knowledge of Michigan, he will
be a great addition to the WXYZ team."
Fernandeztook over WXYZ in April.
Dye has been the news director at
WXMI for 12 years. He also had stints as managing editor at WNEM Flint
and as assistant news director at WOOD Grand Rapids.
His move to
WXYZ was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.
Dye is
from Saginaw and graduated from Central Michigan University in 1984.
