Dwayne Johnson to Host Concert on NBC to Benefit COVID Victims

NBC will air special Global Goal: Unite for Our Future -- The Concert June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Dwyane Johnson hosts the event, which will highlight the “disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of color, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination,” said NBC.

Performers include Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Shakira, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens and Jennifer Hudson.

Also making appearances are Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington and Billy Porter.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO, Global Citizen. “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

The Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign was launched last month under the patronage of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The event will air on broadcasters across the globe, and be streamed as well. It will be produced by Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted.