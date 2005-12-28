DVR National Ratings Delayed

At press time Nielsen had yet to release its new national ratings for Monday, the first day to include DVR viewing as well as day-and-date watchers--one client said the company had cited technical difficulties and promised an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

But don't look for much of a viewing bump whenever they and succeeding days are finally issued.

The ratings company is, for the first time, providing clients ratings both for live-only (day-and-date) viewing and for live-plus-time shifted viewing, beginning with the Monday night numbers, which Nielsen said initially were delayed until Wednesday due to the holiday weekend.

But even when the ratings are released the next day, it will be a while before there is any appreciable difference between the ratings for day-and-date viewing and those that include time-shifting.

As Nielsen pointed out in announcing the new service last week, DVR penetration is currently 7% of TV households while DVR homes still make up less than 1% of the Nielsen sample.

Nielsen is adding 100 DVR homes per month, according to Nielsen Media Research spokeswoman Karen Gyimesi, and expects the sample to match national penetration by July, in part because that is a moving target with the national DVR penetration expected to have increased from 7% by then.

"Our clients wanted us to get this up and running as soon as possible," said Gyimesi earlier in the day. She could not be reached at press time to comment on the further delay.

The same-day time-shifted viewing ratings will only include shifts of at most a few hours since the cut-off is 3 a.m. the next morning.

A seven-day time shifting number will also be provided approximately two weeks after airdate.