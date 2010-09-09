Dvornik Named WFLA GM

Syndication veteran Mark Dvornik was named WFLA Tampa's president and general manager, as well as the president of Riverbank Studios. The TV properties, along with The Tampa Tribune, TBO.com and other publications, are part of Media General's Florida Communications Group (FCG).

Dvornik will be responsible for revenue across the entire FCG setup and will also lead the syndication and sales efforts of Riverbank Studios.

He has extensive experience leading national media sales organizations, including Paramount Pictures Television, where he was executive vice president and general manager. Most recently, he served as executive vice president of the Retro Television Network, now RTV.

"Mark is a proven performer with a track record of driving profitable revenue as well as organizing and running best-in-class sales teams," said Florida Communications Group President John Schueler.

WFLA had been without a general manager since Mike Pumo left at the start of 2010. The NBC affiliate, which shares a newsroom with its print and web siblings, is a leading station in DMA No. 14.

Dvornik said Media General has a "rich tradition and legacy" in the Tampa market. "The Florida Communications Group is a leader in the marketplace," he said, "offering advertisers an effective way to reach their consumers through multiple platforms while offering consumers rich content."