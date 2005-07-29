DVD Tests DTV Captions

TV-set makers interested in finding out how closed captioning will be displayed on their digital sets can now use a new DVD test from the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).

The DVD, which contains Digital Television Closed Captioning (DTVCC) test materials, is intended to be an easy-to-use reference tool in the product-design process. “Its use should enhance the customer's overall satisfaction with the closed-captioning feature in digital televisions," says Brian Markwalter, vice president of CEAs technology and standards department.



The DVD’s five bitstreams indicate a DTV's ability to decode captions based on the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) digital-television transport stream. The bitstreams test several closed-captioning features and functions, such as various character sets, multiple fonts within a window, language options and window commands. The DVD, available from Global Engineering Documents, costs $112.50 for CEA members and $150 for non-members.