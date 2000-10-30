DVCPRO, Fujinon underwater
By Staff
Sea Studios Foundation and National Geographic Television have co-produced the eight-part series
The Shape of Life, using Panasonic 480-line progressive DVCPRO 50 camcorders equipped with Fujinon lenses.
The cameras were used for both above-ground and underwater shooting on the science documentary, which traces the evolution of animal species.
Underwater sequences were shot using a Fujinon A10x4.8 zoom lens and a Pace Technology housing modified for below-the-surface work.
The series will begin airing next year.
