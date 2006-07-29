Durham Bulls Go Digital

Capitol Broadcasting is an industry leader in embracing new technology, and its CBS affiliate WRAL and Fox affiliate WRAZ lead stations in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayettevile market in developing digital offerings.

WRAL produces a news and information channel, while WRAZ carries a weather channel, both available on Time Warner Cable. This fall, WRAL will relaunch the news channel with live roundups every 15 minutes and more coverage of local events, such as trials and press conferences. “We use it as a local C-SPAN,” explains General Manager Jim Hefner.

WRAZ recently recruited high school students to produce broadcasts of Durham Bulls minor-league baseball games for the digital channel.

ABC-owned WTVD offers a hybrid news and weather channel, Eyewitness News Now, with news updates and forecasts from data supplier AccuWeather. NBC affiliate WNCN also broadcasts a weather service with its version of NBC Weather Plus.