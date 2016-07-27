Durango Closer to Getting Colorado TV

The latest step in a years-long campaign, officials from La Plata County, Colo., which includes Durango, will be lobbying the FCC to make a market modification that will bring Denver TV to the area.

Currently, the county gets broadcasts from Albuquerque, N.M., which means residents don't have access to local TV news from their home state.

But earlier this month, the satellite TV provider Dish said broadcasting Denver TV to the area is “not technically unfeasible."

Now it's up to officials to convince the FCC to let them have it. Local leaders are putting together a petition asking the FCC to modify the market based on the area's need for local programming. Once the FCC gets the petition it will have 120 days to grant or deny it.