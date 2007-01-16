Duo Envisions Merging the Best of the TV and Web (WSJ)

Janus Friis and Niklas Zennstrom roiled the music industry with their first venture and the telecom world with their next. Now, the Scandinavian entrepreneurs behind the KaZaA file sharing software and Skype Internet calling are backing an online video start-up called Joost that could shake up the television and cable industries as well.