Dunphy, Ryan suffer heart problems
Local newsmen in the nation's top two markets have suffered cardiac
difficulties threatening their health and taking them off the air.
Los Angeles TV news icon Jerry Dunphy was in critical condition at a Los
Angeles Hospital Friday following what his family described as an 'acute heart
attack' Wednesday evening.
Dunphy, who moonlights as a country-music songwriter, has had at least two
other heart attacks. He underwent quadruple-bypass surgery in 1991, and he was a
shooting victim in 1983.
Neither Dunphy's employer, KCAL, nor the family would give details on the
legendary anchor's condition, sources said, at the family's request.
The dearth of news about so prominent and popular a local figure -- he has
worked at KABC and KCBS in addition to KCAL -- was surprising, and local news
executives at other shops Thursday told Broadcasting & Cable they
could find out very little about Dunphy's condition.
Internet sites News
Blues and Ron Fineman's On the Record reported on Dunphy
before KCAL-TV confirmed the heart attack at about 4 p.m. PST Thursday.
Dunphy's heart attack took place only hours after Young Broadcasting Inc. and
Viacom Inc.'s station group completed the sale of KCAL, which will now be a
duopoly to KCBS-TV.
And WNYW-TV Good Day New York anchor Jim Ryan will undergo a triple bypass Friday after experiencing
chest pains Thursday. Ryan is expected to be in the hospital six days, and he
will be replaced by a series of guest hosts.
