Dunphy, Ryan suffer heart problems

Local newsmen in the nation's top two markets have suffered cardiac

difficulties threatening their health and taking them off the air.

Los Angeles TV news icon Jerry Dunphy was in critical condition at a Los

Angeles Hospital Friday following what his family described as an 'acute heart

attack' Wednesday evening.

Dunphy, who moonlights as a country-music songwriter, has had at least two

other heart attacks. He underwent quadruple-bypass surgery in 1991, and he was a

shooting victim in 1983.

Neither Dunphy's employer, KCAL, nor the family would give details on the

legendary anchor's condition, sources said, at the family's request.

The dearth of news about so prominent and popular a local figure -- he has

worked at KABC and KCBS in addition to KCAL -- was surprising, and local news

executives at other shops Thursday told Broadcasting & Cable they

could find out very little about Dunphy's condition.

Internet sites News

Blues and Ron Fineman's On the Record reported on Dunphy

before KCAL-TV confirmed the heart attack at about 4 p.m. PST Thursday.

Dunphy's heart attack took place only hours after Young Broadcasting Inc. and

Viacom Inc.'s station group completed the sale of KCAL, which will now be a

duopoly to KCBS-TV.

And WNYW-TV Good Day New York anchor Jim Ryan will undergo a triple bypass Friday after experiencing

chest pains Thursday. Ryan is expected to be in the hospital six days, and he

will be replaced by a series of guest hosts.