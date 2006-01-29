Dunn’s Done at Nick

Another senior executive is leaving Nickelodeon. Following the departure of Nickelodeon Networks President Herb Scannell, Jeff Dunn is planning to exit the network, according to people familiar with the situation.

Dunn, who has been with Nick since 1993, is group COO/president of Nickelodeon Film and Enterprises, putting him in charge of all of the Nick Group’s operations and strategy and non-TV businesses, including online, movies and licensing of Nick characters.

Dunn’s exit coincides with the rise of Cyma Zarghami, the recently promoted president of MTV Networks’ newly christened Kids & Family group. Previously president of Nickelodeon Television, Zarghami is taking on the bulk of Scannell’s old duties, including oversight of Dunn’s unit. Scannell had for years given Dunn substantial autonomy. That’s not the style of Zarghami, who favors a more hands-on approach. A Nickelodeon spokesman says that “Jeff Dunn has not left the company,” declining to comment further.