Dunne well watched on Court TV

Celebrity sleuth Dominick Dunne made his Court TV debut June 19 to a strong

1.5 rating, the best-ever result for a Court TV original.

Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege and Justice investigates crimes of the

rich and famous.

The host is the author of several novels and has documented the lives of

those involved in high profile crimes as a special correspondent for Vanity Fair

magazine.

Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege and Justice currently is slated for a

six-episode run.