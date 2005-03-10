Dunn Heads Viacom Spot Sales

Peter Dunn, president and GM of Viacom TV stations KYW and WPSG, both Philadelphia, has been named president and CEO of Viacom Television Stations Spot Sales.

He will oversee national spot sales for Viacom's 25 TV stations, reporting to Tom Kane, president of sales. Dunn will also continue to oversee the Philadelphia stations until a replacement can be found.

Kane himself has been familiar with wearing two hats since last October.

That's when Julio Marenghi, who had been president of sales, moved to Boston to run Viacom's two stations there, plus a third in Providence R.I. Kane, who had headed spots sales, replaced Marenghi but has contined to head up spot sales as well until a replacement--Dunn--could be found.

Before joining KYW, Dunn was executive VP of sales for NBC Television Stations.

