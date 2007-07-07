Dunn Elected To Broadcasting Industry Board

Larry Dunn, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, was elected to the Board of Directors for the Broadcasters Foundation of America. He joins Thomas Kane, president/chief executive officer of the CBS Owned Television Stations, and George Stephanopoulos, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, in the recent board appointments.

Dunn began his career in broadcasting as a radio announcer in Long Island and New York City. He joined Multichannel News in 1991 and rose through the ranks until he was named publisher of the two publications last month.

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of radio and TV professionals who find themselves in acute need.