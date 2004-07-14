Dunn Deal in Philly

Viacom Inc. has named Peter Dunn to head its Philadelphia duopoly, which had been its last remaining combo still run by two executives.

Dunn, who had been VP and GM of CBS affiliate KYW-TV since 2002, has added oversight of UPN affiliate WPSG-TV as GM effective immediatately. He replaces Kevin O'Kane, who will stick around to help with the transition and could land another job with the group.

Viacom has eight duopolies--Detroit, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, L.A., Boston, and Philly--now all run by a single executive.

KYW-TV has seen double-digit viewership gains for its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as growth across all dayparts. Viacom is obviously looking for some similar ratings pop, and better financials, from WPSG-TV, though it has no news.

Dunn is a former colleague of Viacom Television Stations Group EVP Dennis Swanson.Before joining KYW, Dunn had been EVP of sales for the NBC TV Stations Division and was a sales executive at WNBC-TV when Swanson ran that station.

