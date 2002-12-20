DuMont upped at Twentieth
Richard DuMont has been promoted to vice president of advertising and
promotion at Twentieth Television, president and chief operating
officer Bob Cook said Friday.
"This well-deserved promotion comes on the heels of a tremendous success in
launching our latest shows, Good Day Live and Extreme Dating," Cook said.
DuMont oversees all trade and consumer print advertising, as well as
Twentieth Television's Web sites and online-marketing campaigns.
He has been executive director of advertising and promotion for Twentieth
since 1999.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.