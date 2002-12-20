DuMont upped at Twentieth

Richard DuMont has been promoted to vice president of advertising and

promotion at Twentieth Television, president and chief operating

officer Bob Cook said Friday.

"This well-deserved promotion comes on the heels of a tremendous success in

launching our latest shows, Good Day Live and Extreme Dating," Cook said.

DuMont oversees all trade and consumer print advertising, as well as

Twentieth Television's Web sites and online-marketing campaigns.

He has been executive director of advertising and promotion for Twentieth

since 1999.