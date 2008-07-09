Dukes Heads Up Tribune Promotions

Tribune named Tim Dukes vice president of promotions for its broadcasting and interactive divisions.

Like many in Tribune management, Dukes has a radio background, working on-air and in management before leaving for Wachovia Securities in 2007.

“Sean Compton, the [senior VP of] programming for our broadcasting division, and I wanted one special person to lead our national promotional efforts online and on-air and to complement the existing product pros at Tribune,” Tribune Interactive president Marc Chase said. “When that person wasn’t available, we went to Tim instead.”

Dukes referenced a pair of Chicago icons in explaining how he came on board. “I was finally in a respectable career and hoped they’d stop calling,” he said. “Then they showed up in my office lobby and, like Jake and Elwood in The Blues Brothers restaurant scene, set out to embarrass me at work -- tossing food into each other’s mouths, locking arms while eating shrimp cocktail and talking in lousy French accents. I resigned on the spot just so they’d knock it off.”