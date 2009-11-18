Dugan Succeeding Ergen As EchoStar President/CEO

Michael Dugan will replace Charlie Ergen as president and CEO of EchoStar, the company said Wednesday, with Ergen remaining chairman.

Dugan is a member of the board and is a former president of the company before it was divided up in 2008. He has been an executive in various capacities from 1990 to 2004.

"Mike was the chief architect behind the technological foundation for EchoStar and DISH Network, and I am pleased to welcome him back into the company he helped build," said Ergen in a statement. "Having Mike on board, along with the current executive management, establishes a highly seasoned team for leading EchoStar's endeavors in deploying advanced set-top box technologies and delivering satellite services worldwide."