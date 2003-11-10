Duff Coming to CBS

CBS is developing a sitcom for Hilary Duff, one of the hottest young talents in Hollywood.

Duff, 16, came to fame as the star of Disney Channel hit Lizzie McGuire, which later was made into a top-grossing movie.

Duff and her representatives terminated her deal with The Walt Disney Co. in July 2002 after terms could not be reached for a sequel to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.