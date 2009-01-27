Dudley Named WMAZ President/GM

Filed at 5:27PM EST on January 27, 2009

Former marketing director Jeff Dudley has been named president and general manager at Gannett's CBS affiliate WMAZ Macon. He replaces Dodie Cantrell, who moved to Gannett's Jacksonville duopoly, WTLV and WJXX.

Dudley had been WMAZ's director of marketing and promotion since 2001. He's worked at four different Gannett stations.

"Jeff has broad exposure to the industry and, at the same time, possesses deep local knowledge, having grown up in central Georgia," said Gannett Senior Vice-President Paul Trelstad. "His authentic leadership style as well as his knowledge and understanding of the region will allow WMAZ to continue as a vital news, information and entertainment service to the community."