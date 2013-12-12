'Duck Dynasty' Christmas Special Delivers 8.9M Viewers

Almost 9 million viewers celebrated the holidays with the Robertsons on Wednesday night.

A&E's one-hour Duck Dynasty Christmas Special drew 8.9 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour on Dec. 11, a 37% jump from last year's holiday festivities with the Robertson family, according to Nielsen data. The special also averaged 4.6 million and 4.5 million adults 25 to 54 and persons 18 to 49, respective gains of 21% and 15% from the 2012 show.

Season five of Duck Dynasty is set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014, with back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30PM (ET/PT). During the upcoming campaign, A&E will introduce new characters, as Rebecca, Willie and Korie's foster daughter returns from college in Los Angeles and adjusts to life in Monroe, Louisiana. Meanwhile, Willie's growing business and new ventures aren't slowing down and he's in need of an assistant. Per usual, there's always one more family member in need of a job at Duck Commander.

