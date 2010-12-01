Dubois To Replace Wragge on WCBS Feature Newscasts

WCBS New York morning anchor Maurice Dubois will become co-anchor of WCBS's 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts when current anchor Chris Wragge shifts to a network gig as The Early Show anchor January 3. DuBois will join co-anchor

Kristine Johnson on the p.m. desk January 3.

Since joining WCBS in September 2004, DuBois has primarily anchored the weekday editions of CBS 2 News This Morning. He has also been substitute anchor for the weekend editions of CBS Evening News and The Early Show.

"We are fortunate and proud to have a news team at CBS 2 New York with a deep roster of talented and experienced broadcasters," said CBS Television Stations President/WCBS President and General Manager Peter Dunn. "This allows people like Chris Wragge to accept exciting opportunities with our network news division and have pros like Maurice DuBois take on new responsibilities and help us continue to build on the success and momentum we have in place here at WCBS."

David Friend, Senior Vice President, News, CBS Television Stations, and WCBS News Director, called DuBois "the perfect person" to move up to early evenings and late news. "He has a great presence in the community and is well respected as a journalist and anchor," said Friend.

Dubois spent seven years at WNBC New York before moving to WCBS.