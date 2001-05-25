Dual lawsuits take aim at Aimster

Major music companies and several divisions of AOL Time Warner filed separate copyright infringement suits on Thursday against file-sharing service Aimster, Reuters reports.

Both suits were filed in a Manhattan federal court. One was filed on behalf of Vivendi Universal's Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Group Plc and Bertelsmann AG's BMG. The other suit was filed for several AOL Time Warner units, including Warner Music, New Line Cinema and Atlantic Records.

Recording industry sources said another lawsuit was filed against Launch Media Inc targeting the company's Launchcast service for copyright violations.