DTV TRANSITION 101: AN ONLINE VIDEO GUIDE FROM B&C AND MONKEYSEE.COM

On February 18, 2009*, the television industry will enter a new era as all full-power broadcast stations shut off their analog signals and complete the transition to all-digital broadcasting. To help TV viewers understand how this momentous change will affect them, Broadcasting & Cable and how-to video site MonkeySee.com have created an online video guide to preparing for the DTV transition. Click on the video links below to watch. (The videos are also available for streaming on www.monkeysee.com.)

*This video series was created before the federal government changed the date for the DTV transition to June 12, 2009.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- A Guide to



the Analog Shutoff



An overview of digital broadcasting and the DTV



transition with Jonathan Collegio of National



Association of Broadcasters.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- Cable and

Satellite Subscribers

Rob Stoddard of the NCTA

discusses the impact of the DTV transition on cable and satellite TV

subscribers.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- Guide to DTV Sets

A guide to different types of digital TV sets with Jason Oxman of the Consumer Electronics Association.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- Guide to Digital Antennas

A guide to selecting and positioning a digital antenna with Jason Oxman of the Consumer Electronics Association.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- Hooking Up a DTV Converter Box

A step-by-step demonstration of how to hook up a digital-to-analog converter box with John Taylor of LG Electronics.

NOW PLAYING: DTV Transition 101 -- The DTV Coupon Program

Meredith Attwell Baker of the U.S. Commerce Dept. explains how to apply for a government coupon to pay for a DTV converter box.

