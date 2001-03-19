DTV Tech Center?

Leading broadcast trade groups are moving forward with plans to create a DTV technology center that would pursue improvements to the U.S. digital television system. Last week, the executive committees of the National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for Maximum Service Television approved the center's formation. A final go-ahead must come from the groups' full boards, which are scheduled to vote this spring. Among the center's duties will be making the current 8-VSB modulation technology perform better with indoor reception and for mobile uses.