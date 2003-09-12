DTV Switch Gets Plug-and-Play Boost

Broadcast, cable and consumer-electronics representatives Thursday had

unanimous praise for the Federal Communications Commission’s plug-and-play

decision, which paves the way for cable- and broadcast-compatible digital TV’s

that do not require set-top boxes.

But at a Media Institute panel in Washington, D.C., on the remaining hurdles to the

transition, the same representatives continued the chicken-vs.-egg fight over

whether it was lack of programming or carriage or sets or signals that was

holding up the transition.

On the signal-power issue, the FCC’s Rick Chessen said the commission has

teed up its inquiry into when to set a hard date for requiring digital-TV stations to

go to full power.

Chessen saw the glass as already almost half-full, though, pointing out that

virtually all of the stations in the top 30 markets (103) are at full strength,

plus another 450 in smaller markets, making a total of 553, compared with 677 at

lower power.

The National Association of Broadcasters' Valerie Schulte said that even some of those lower powers are reaching

the majority of their coverage areas.

Asked whether the present 2006 date would be the hard one, Chessen said the

FCC didn’t want to "just pull the plug," and how quickly the deadline was

set depended on the degree to which broadcasters were making a good-faith effort

to meet it.