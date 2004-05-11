DTV Sticks Top 1,200

The National Association of Broadcasters said Tuesday that 30 more stations have powered up their digital sticks, bringing the total to more than 1,200 (1,216).

There is at least one DTV signal in 207 markets, which serve 99.69% of U.S. TV households, says NAB, though how many of those could actually receive a digital signal if they had a DTV set or converter box depends on the power level at which the stations are operating.

While stations must at least reach their community of license, stations don't have to blanket their entire coverage area to be officially on with DTV.