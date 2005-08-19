DTV Shipments on the Rise

Digital television shipments are on the rise, according to a Consumer Electronics Association report released Friday.

The trade association, which represents consumer-electronics manufacturers, says 3.8 million units were shipped during the first half (January through June) of 2005, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year.

Those shipments represent $4.6 billion in sales during the first half—a 23% increase compared to the first half of last year.

The CEA also said that DTV set prices have dropped about $200 per set since January, bringing the average factory-to-dealer—that's "wholesale"—set price to $1,159.

The group cited the decrease in set prices as a reason driving wider adoption of DTV use and an increase in HD programming.

CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said the DTV marketplace has been marked by “increased competition among retailers, manufacturers and the technologies.”