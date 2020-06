Sales of DTV units (receivers and monitors) were up 193% in May 2001 over May 2000, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

The figure was 84,208 units, with dollar sales at $148 million, or about $1,750 per unit. CEA is predicting unit sales of 1.1 million in 2001 and 2.1 million in 2002. - John Eggerton