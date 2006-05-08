DTV Sales Up 100%, Says CEA

DTV sales in the first quarter of 2006 were more than double that of the same quarter in 2005, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

Congress passed a bill earlier this year that sets the dealine for the switch-over to digital at Feb. 18, 2009.

The total sales came in at 3.4 million units, a 101% increase. By March 1, 2007, all TV receivers sold must be able to receive a digital signal