DTV malingerers face penalties
At its meeting this week, the Federal Communications Commission will propose
a plan for sanctioning television stations that can't justify missing the May 1
digital-television deadline.
Those sanctions can include fines or even license revocation.
More than two-thirds of the country's 1,300 commercial stations didn't meet
the target. Of those, 525 have been granted six-month waivers.
Another 324 stations have been asked for more information, but most are expected to
get waivers once they spell out their efforts and provide timetables for
service.
The FCC is also expected to extend waivers to the handful of stations in top
30 markets that haven't launched digital TV due to zoning disputes and other problems.
Those were to have gone digital Nov. 1, 1999.
