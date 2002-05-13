DTV malingerers face penalties

At its meeting this week, the Federal Communications Commission will propose

a plan for sanctioning television stations that can't justify missing the May 1

digital-television deadline.

Those sanctions can include fines or even license revocation.

More than two-thirds of the country's 1,300 commercial stations didn't meet

the target. Of those, 525 have been granted six-month waivers.

Another 324 stations have been asked for more information, but most are expected to

get waivers once they spell out their efforts and provide timetables for

service.

The FCC is also expected to extend waivers to the handful of stations in top

30 markets that haven't launched digital TV due to zoning disputes and other problems.

Those were to have gone digital Nov. 1, 1999.