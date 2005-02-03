DTV Issue #1 on FCC Agenda

If the FCC's just-released calendar is any indication, braodcasters have so far failed to head off a vote on DTV multicast must-carry.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., and number one on the agenda is the following: TITLE:Carriage of Digital Television Broadcast Signals:Amendments to Part 76 of the Commission’s Rules (CS Docket No. 98-120).

SUMMARY:The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and First Order on Reconsideration concerning the carriage obligations of cable operators with respect to digital broadcasters.Broadcasters have been working feverishly to delay the vote, fearing FCC Chairman Michael Powell has the votes--his staffers have said so--to deny multicast must-carry.