DTV inaugurated in Moscow, Athens
OK, it was a gimmick headline: The new stations are in Athens, Ohio, and
Moscow, Idaho.
They are among the 20 towns and cities with new digital-TV stations on the
air.
That's according to Decisionmark Corp., which is tracking the digital
conversion stick by stick. As of last week, the total was 857
stations.
