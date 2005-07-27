DTV Gets Enhanced Audio Standard
The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) that handles DTV-related standards has rolled out a new version of the AC-3 digital audio standard that accompanies DTV signals.
The new version, called enhanced AC-3, has new coding tools that improve audio quality and will give broadcasters more flexibility in the bit rates and number of channels the standard can be used on, the ATSC says. It’s also backwards compatible with AC-3, so existing consumer devices will be able to decode it.
The nitty-gritty details are available on the ATSC Web site (www.atsc.org/standards.html) in the section called 'E-AC-3 Standard (A52B)."
