DTV-Education Effort Launches in Pa.

Cable operators teamed up with minority groups to launch a digital-TV-education campaign for Pennsylvanians.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association and Philadelphia-based Comcast are partnering with the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on a community-outreach campaign about the end of full-power analog-TV broadcasts less than nine months (Feb. 17, 2009).

While cable subscribers won't have to do anything to keep receiving a TV picture -- a point Comcast regional vice president Kathleen Sullivan made clear in an announcement of the campaign -- the transition could be an opportunity for cable to pick up some subscribers. To that end an education effort is both in the public's and cable's interest.

Minorities are among the government's key target populations since they have higher analog-only viewing levels than the general population.