DTV For Dummies

TV set maker RCA is teaming up with the publisher of the Dummies how-to series to help consumers sort out options and technical jargon that is scaring many set buyers from digital TV sets.

HDTV Buying Tips for Dummies is designed to be an "an easy-to-understand primer" on common DTV connections, how to receive programming, the various display formats and display technology options. The pocket guide will be distributed at retail stores.

In addition, a digital TV reference and setup guide will be packed with select RCA digital and high-definition televisions.

"As a leading manufacturer of digital televisions, it is our job to better inform consumers so they can make purchase decisions that are right for them," said Bharath Rajagopalan, VP of product marketing for TTE , parent company of RCA. "By combining the broad reach and popularity of the 'For Dummies' books with the technical knowledge of TTE, we are confident that we will become the source of digital television information for consumers."

